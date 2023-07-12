ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley downgraded ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.18.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 431,390 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 332,751 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

