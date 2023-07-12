Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.85

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.22. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 172,708 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 72,355 shares during the period.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

