Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

