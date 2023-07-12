Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EDI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.