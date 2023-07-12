Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 3,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Vislink Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies ( NASDAQ:VISL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

