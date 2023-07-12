Vista Energy (VIST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 14th. Analysts expect Vista Energy to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.58 million. On average, analysts expect Vista Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Price Performance

VIST traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 136,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,767. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 525.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,727,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Vista Energy by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 300,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.