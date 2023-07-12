Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 17,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Vital Energy Trading Down 11.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

