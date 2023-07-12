Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Shares Down 0.3%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.70. 118,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 203,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.
Volkswagen Cuts Dividend
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.
