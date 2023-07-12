W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.