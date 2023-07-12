Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,444. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

