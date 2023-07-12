Wanchain Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.19 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00042797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,803,793 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

