Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $14.68. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 46,576 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,493,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.