Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $205,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 32,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $209.74. 813,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,831. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

