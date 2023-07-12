Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.10. The company had a trading volume of 200,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.60 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

