Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.93. 178,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,021. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

