Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $133,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,244,628,000 after purchasing an additional 236,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.94. The stock had a trading volume of 496,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

