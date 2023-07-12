Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ross Stores (ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/10/2023 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2023 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2023 – Ross Stores had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

6/29/2023 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2023 – Ross Stores had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

6/26/2023 – Ross Stores had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

6/26/2023 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2023 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2023 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2023 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2023 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00.

5/19/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $78.00.

5/19/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00.

5/18/2023 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

ROST traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,068. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Ross Stores Inc alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.