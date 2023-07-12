Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 7,097 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 722,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,288,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

