Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys New Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

