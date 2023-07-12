Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $554,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.23.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

