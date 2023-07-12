Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes $203,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,439,000 after buying an additional 347,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

