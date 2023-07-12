WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,765 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. 11,129,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,700,717. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.