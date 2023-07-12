WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,765 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $100.82. 11,129,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,700,717. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

