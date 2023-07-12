WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 11,407 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 444,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

