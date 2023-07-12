WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 299,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

ARCC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

