WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.70. 503,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.79. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

