Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and traded as low as $8.32. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 19,489 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
