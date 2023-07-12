Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and traded as low as $8.32. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 19,489 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,132,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

