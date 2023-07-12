WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.36% of WEX worth $107,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $7,133,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.90.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

