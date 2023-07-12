Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

WLFC traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 6,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,057. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,295 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $54,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $47,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $652,135. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

