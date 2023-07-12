Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.90. 628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Worldline Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

