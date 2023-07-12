WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.01 million and $0.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02830141 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

