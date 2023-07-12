WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,145.88 ($14.74).

Several research analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($15.05) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 890 ($11.45) to GBX 870 ($11.19) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.21) to GBX 1,245 ($16.02) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.95) to GBX 1,260 ($16.21) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 835.80 ($10.75) on Wednesday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 713 ($9.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 865.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 919.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.50), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($43,061.06). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

