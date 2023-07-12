Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.