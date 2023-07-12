Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,398 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 106,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

