Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 6,336 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $90,143,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 468,135.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after buying an additional 940,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $30,761,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,068.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 694,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

NYSE PSTG opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $325,945.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,667. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

