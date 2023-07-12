Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $440.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.03 and a 200-day moving average of $352.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.03.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



