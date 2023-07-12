Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $76,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.