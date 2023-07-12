Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.63

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $13.14. Xperi shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 169,229 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.
Xperi Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xperi by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Xperi by 69.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 367.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
