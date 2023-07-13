103,842 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after buying an additional 292,681 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $71.81. 72,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

