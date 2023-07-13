3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.