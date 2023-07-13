abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

FCO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,925. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

