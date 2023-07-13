Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

