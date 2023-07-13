Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.41

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €30.41 ($33.42) and traded as high as €33.58 ($36.90). Accor shares last traded at €33.52 ($36.84), with a volume of 336,076 shares changing hands.

Accor Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.46.

About Accor

(Get Free Report)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.