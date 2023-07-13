Advisory Services & Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

