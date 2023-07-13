Advisory Services & Investments LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 170,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,531. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.