Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.01 million.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 1,988,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,702 shares of company stock worth $97,333 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

