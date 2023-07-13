aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Hits $178.84 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. aelf has a market cap of $178.84 million and $5.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001980 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002532 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000931 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,485,275 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.