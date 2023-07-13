AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.83

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.83 and traded as low as C$6.50. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 44,018 shares.

BOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on AirBoss of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94.

AirBoss of America last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.6038904 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -20.94%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

