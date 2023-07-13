Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIRG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

