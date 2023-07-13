Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $146.13 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.