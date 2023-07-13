Amp (AMP) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

Amp (AMP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a market cap of $78.30 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001202 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
