Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

